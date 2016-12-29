Angola: Uíge - More Than 1.000 Illegal Citizens Repatriated

Uíge — At least 1.635 citizens of different nationalities, who tried to violate the Angolan border from the northern Uíge province, were repatriated to their countries of origin by the competent authorities, informed the provincial delegate of the Ministry of Interior, António Simão Leitão Ribeiro.

According to him, despite the number, the migration situation is considered calm, adding that the highlight goes to citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He pointed out that during the same period 33 illegal citizens were punished with fines for migratory offenses.

In the penitentiary area, he underlined, it was registered 1.113 inmates, between convicted and detained.

Of this number, 945 were released, including 150 others covered by the Amnesty Law.