29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 250 FNB Heist Deposit Boxes Recovered - but They're Mostly Empty

A total of 250 deposit boxes stolen during a FNB bank heist have been discovered discarded in a veld near the FNB Stadium in the south of Johannesburg, the Hawks said on Thursday.

"A few documents were found inside some of the boxes. There were no valuables found," Hawks Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu told New24.

"All of the boxes had been forced open."

She said the boxes were recovered on Tuesday after investigators received a tip-off.

Asked whether there were indications the heist had been an inside job, Mulamu replied: "We cannot overlook the matter, but we can also not confirm."

Mulamu said that the investigation remained at a sensitive stage and that no arrests had yet been made, but that members of the public were still being urged to come forward with any information that could assist.

Fin24 previously reported that the heist had taken place on a Sunday evening, on December 18, at FNB's Randburg Branch.

More than 300 boxes were apparently stolen. The robbers are believed to have overpowered a security guard and then spent 12 to 15 hours gaining entry, removing the boxes and loading them up.

Controversy has arisen following the heist, with many customers unhappy about the failure of security measures to prevent the crime.

