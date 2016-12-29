Angola: Former Combatants Ministry Meets Institutional Challenges

Luanda — The Ministry of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans (MACVP) will continue in 2017 responding to institutional challenges, taking into account the Executive's strategic objectives established in the National Development Plan (PND) 2013-2017.

Cândido Van-Dúnem - Minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans (on the right) at the yearend greetings ceremony.

This was said on Wednesday in Luanda by the incumbent minister, Cândido Van-Dúnem, when speaking at the yearend greetings ceremony.

According to him, the ministry will improve and accelerate the process of census and control of the former combatants.

He said that the sector intends to materialize the programmes and projects of the Interministerial Commission, train, build capacity and upgrade technically and professionally the staff of the ministry at all levels.

The official ensured completion of work on the implementation of the technological modernization system, as well as strengthening cooperation with the Federation and Associations of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans.

He called for the employees and public in general to join and participate enthusiastically in the voter registration process so that they can exercise their right to vote.