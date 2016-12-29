South Africa: 'Malicious Ignition' Behind Grabouw Fire

A fire on the Grabouw mountainside, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday, was started by "malicious ignition", the Overberg Municipality said.

"Someone lit it," said Overberg Fire Chief Reinard Geldenhuys.

The fire appeared to have been started around 01:00 on Thursday morning.

By late morning, it was already 80% contained.

Geldenhuys said that firefighters were still battling the last few active lines and would then begin the mop-up operations.

He said the damage caused had been to mountain fynbos and plantations, but not any areas of economic value.

Source: News24