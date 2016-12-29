29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Kidnapped' Cape Town Businessman Found Two Months After Disappearance

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Athlone businessman, who was apparently kidnapped nearly two months ago, was found in Thornton late on Wednesday and is now receiving medical attention, police have said.

Naushad Deshmukh, who was allegedly abducted at the end of October, has also been reunited with his family.

He was allegedly snatched outside his clothing business, Khan's, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent, by a group of armed people who bundled him into a white Toyota light delivery vehicle.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: "The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under police investigation and the finer aspects thereof will not be disclosed."

Last week, cluster community police forum chairperson Hanif Loonat said there were "too many similarities" in this incident to the kidnapping of a Lotus River businessman who was snatched outside his eatery on Sunday, December 4.

In that case, the Bangladeshi man's kidnappers demanded a ransom of R11m from his brother.

He was found two days later in a house in Khayelitsha. He had been badly beaten.

Ntombikhoni Mgxekwa, as well as Pakistanis Haseem Khalied and Zibi Jahazab, were arrested inside the house.

Two others were later apprehended for their alleged role in this kidnapping. Anyone with information about the Deshmukh matter should contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Donkey Cart in River Used to Smuggle Groceries to Zim

Smugglers using a donkey cart in the Limpopo River to sneak groceries into Zimbabwe were intercepted by police officers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.