An Athlone businessman, who was apparently kidnapped nearly two months ago, was found in Thornton late on Wednesday and is now receiving medical attention, police have said.

Naushad Deshmukh, who was allegedly abducted at the end of October, has also been reunited with his family.

He was allegedly snatched outside his clothing business, Khan's, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent, by a group of armed people who bundled him into a white Toyota light delivery vehicle.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: "The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under police investigation and the finer aspects thereof will not be disclosed."

Last week, cluster community police forum chairperson Hanif Loonat said there were "too many similarities" in this incident to the kidnapping of a Lotus River businessman who was snatched outside his eatery on Sunday, December 4.

In that case, the Bangladeshi man's kidnappers demanded a ransom of R11m from his brother.

He was found two days later in a house in Khayelitsha. He had been badly beaten.

Ntombikhoni Mgxekwa, as well as Pakistanis Haseem Khalied and Zibi Jahazab, were arrested inside the house.

Two others were later apprehended for their alleged role in this kidnapping. Anyone with information about the Deshmukh matter should contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

