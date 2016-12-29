South Africa: 'Vampire Attack' Couple a No-Show in Cape Town Court

A couple accused of biting and attempting to rape a drinking buddy, in what has been dubbed a "vampire attack", missed their court appearance in Cape Town on Thursday because they were not transported there from prison.

Vincent Walters and his girlfriend, Noleen de Grame, were supposed to have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court forr a bail application in connection with charges of attempted rape and robbery, but when they did not arrive, the case was postponed to Friday.

The two were accused by a friend, Theresa Simons, of allegedly drugging, biting her and trying to suck her blood, as well as trying to rape her after a long wine-fuelled visit on November 5.

According to reports on Independent Online and in The Daily Voice, the Brooklyn woman claimed that she and her husband were visiting with the couple and that, during the course of the day, they went through four boxes of wine together.

She alleged that she started feeling as though she had been drugged and that De Grame had allegedly held her down and bit her on her stomach and lower back, and that Walters had stabbed her.Independent Online reported that when she started praying, Walters allegedly told her: "Don't say God here, Satan wants you."Walters and De Grame were arrested the following week.Simons has since told The Daily Voice that she had been given a second chance in life and had cut down on her drinking.A large group of people arrived at the court on Thursday in support of Walters, among them his sister and brother, and had a consultation with a lawyer outside the court.They did not want to speak to the media.

Source: News 24