29 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening killed an elder, who was among the electoral college voted for members of the newly inaugurated parliament, police said. A police officer who did not want to be named, said Ahmed Dhore was murdered by two men armed with pistols while on his way to his residence in Mogadishu's Huriwa district.

The killers are reported to have escaped from the scene immdeitely after shooting dead the elder, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone. Al-Shabaab militants who staged deadly attacks in the capital in its battle against the African Union forces and Somali government vowed to disrupt the East Africa country's election.

An electoral college comprising of 14,000 electoral delegates took part the parliamentary election held in the capital cities of the regional administrations.

Somalia

Army to Probe Soldier Torture Claim in Somalia

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.