Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening killed an elder, who was among the electoral college voted for members of the newly inaugurated parliament, police said. A police officer who did not want to be named, said Ahmed Dhore was murdered by two men armed with pistols while on his way to his residence in Mogadishu's Huriwa district.

The killers are reported to have escaped from the scene immdeitely after shooting dead the elder, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone. Al-Shabaab militants who staged deadly attacks in the capital in its battle against the African Union forces and Somali government vowed to disrupt the East Africa country's election.

An electoral college comprising of 14,000 electoral delegates took part the parliamentary election held in the capital cities of the regional administrations.