29 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Uganda to Probe Soldier Torture Claim, Says CDF

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a soldier, who was serving in Somalia over missing ammunitions.

The UPDF soldier, Cpl Majibu Ssebyara, had been deployed as a gunner in Somalia under UPDF's Battle Group XIV in 2015 when he was allegedly arrested and tortured by tying a heavy bag on his testicles.

On Tuesday, Daily Monitor exclusively reported that Cpl Ssebyara was detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks, Kampala, where he remains squirming in pain after suffering injuries allegedly resulting from gross physical abuse.

Cpl Ssebyara successfully sued his employers to halt his trial since the investigations were done after physical abuse, which he said damaged his private parts.

In her November 22 judgement on the case, High Court Judge Patricia Basaza Wasswa declared the corporal's trial by the military court as "illegal, null and void" and issued a permanent order staying the proceedings in criminal case number UPDF/GCM/15/2015.

She also ordered that the military court to discharges the soldier and never to use evidence obtained through torture against him.

Uganda

Acholi Paramount Chief Promises to Kill Stray Elephants

The Acholi paramount chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II has promised to mobilise his subjects to kill all elephants that… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.