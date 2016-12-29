Uganda to Probe Soldier Torture Claim, Says CDF

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a soldier, who was serving in Somalia over missing ammunitions.

The UPDF soldier, Cpl Majibu Ssebyara, had been deployed as a gunner in Somalia under UPDF's Battle Group XIV in 2015 when he was allegedly arrested and tortured by tying a heavy bag on his testicles.

On Tuesday, Daily Monitor exclusively reported that Cpl Ssebyara was detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks, Kampala, where he remains squirming in pain after suffering injuries allegedly resulting from gross physical abuse.

Cpl Ssebyara successfully sued his employers to halt his trial since the investigations were done after physical abuse, which he said damaged his private parts.

In her November 22 judgement on the case, High Court Judge Patricia Basaza Wasswa declared the corporal's trial by the military court as "illegal, null and void" and issued a permanent order staying the proceedings in criminal case number UPDF/GCM/15/2015.

She also ordered that the military court to discharges the soldier and never to use evidence obtained through torture against him.