29 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiang'i Does It Again in Hush-Hush Early Release of 2016 KCSE Exam Results

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi in another surprise move will this afternoon release the results of the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education national exams.

He will do so from the Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa in another break from tradition.

Last year's KCSE exam results came out in March with one of the highest ever recorded incidences of exam irregularities.

On the first of this month Matiangi released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam results almost a month earlier than has come to be expected.

