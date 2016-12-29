Uganda: Kamwenge Leaders Fail to Recover Youth Funds

Kamwenge — Recovery of money meant for Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) in Kamwenge District since 2014 is still problematic. The youth are not refunding the government cash meant to empower them financially, officials have revealed.

Of the Shs308.1m disbursed during the inception of the programme, only Shs26.9m has been recovered so far according to the district authorities.

Records

Records at the district indicate that in 2014, 36 youth interest groups benefited from Shs308,179,000 million disbursed. In 2016, 27 groups were approved for Shs227, 063, 000m and funds were disbursed to the various groups but the groups have not yet paid back the money.

The district chairman, Mr Aggrey Natuhamya, while speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview early this week, said the challenges faced in recovering the money include little support from the sub-county chiefs and community development officers.

Mr Natuhamya also reasoned that some youth groups still think the money was a token of appreciation from the President despite repeated warnings and sensitisation.

Uncollected cash

"Other youth groups now fear applying for the funds having realised that paying back is problematic since most youth groups have failed to give an accountability nor pay back the money," Mr Natuhamya said.

However, Mr Natuhamya said the district authorities have resolved to work as a team with the lower local governments to sensitise the youth about the fund and procedures of paying back.

The district YLP coordinator, Ms Matridah Asiimwe, said some youth groups did not pick their funds, adding that the district will transfer to the YLP revolving account.