Uganda: Metropolitan University Approved

Kisoro — Leaders in Kisoro District have welcomed the establishment of Metropolitan International University that has been cleared by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to operate in the district.

"Last week we received communication that the National Council for Higher Education recognised Metropolitan International University and accredited it to offer degrees in various fields.

This was after several visitation by committees that verified the institutions' infrastructure and academic staff. We are so grateful for this decision as our dream of bringing university services closer to the students has come true," the university secretary, Mr Gracious Ariyo, said while addressing journalists last week.

The NCHE executive director, Prof Opuda Asibo, confirmed to Daily Monitor in an interview that the university has been approved.

The university is located in Northern Division of Kisoro Municipality.

According to Mr Ariyo, the university administration started the process of securing accreditation in 2014. He said the institution will be offering programmes in agriculture, education, business studies, information technology, environmental conservation, tourism and hospitality.

The Kisoro District Council speaker, Mr Amos Hakizimana, said the institution is a great relief and opportunity to the parents and students who have been spending a lot of money in accessing university. Mr Hakizimana also noted that the university will offer employment to the residents in the area.

"As leaders we are so grateful because the university will provide affordable education and other services in the area. I am sure the institution will also boost economic and physical development of the newly created Kisoro Municipality," Mr Hakizimana said.

Ms Sarah Nyarabatshiki, a founder member of the university, said the institution will train competent personnel to serve in the neighbouring national parks of Bwindi, Mgahinga in Uganda, Volcanoes and Vuringa national parks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda respectively.

Ms Nyirabatshiki said the university currently can serve about 2,000 students and once the structures under construction are complete, it will be able to accommodate more than 20,000 students.

The Kisoro District education officer, Mr Frank Munyarubanza, appealed to the university administration to concentrate on quality service delivery and not maximising profits.

The university is founded by former Kisoro Woman MP Sarah Nyarabatshiki, Dr Philemon Mateke, the State minister for Regional Cooperation, and Mr Allan Sabiiti, a businessman in Kisoro.