Ethiopia: The Victory Monument

The Victory Monument was officially inaugurated by His Imperial Majesty Haile-Sellasie on 23/2/1936 EC. The monument has six doors in different directions. Sculptures hewn out of a soft stone are seen supporting the monument. In the middle of the monument, towering, a 15 meter long obelisk, in the image of the Axum obelisk, is seen.

The monument commemorates those martyrs that paid a life sacrifice shedding their blood and scattering their bones defending Ethiopia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom during the five years period of occupation. The writings on the wide marbles, which form a belt around the monument, are the ones bearing details. The writings begin with the one by the door on the left side.

The excerpt runs as follows.

The writing chronicles the speech His Majesty Emperor Haile-Sellasie made in the national palace up on entering Addis Ababa on 29/13/1933 EC. Visitors see the following monuments and writings in the different faces of the monument.

In the North West direction

The sculpture in this direction commemorates Ethiopian patriots who served informers here during the five years period of occupation. This sculpture bears the image of a woman who grabbed a sword. Beneath the sculpture the following writing is inscribed on a soft stone.

"In commemoration of covertly support giving patriots.

With undivided attention from patriots confronting invaders and those pining for their country in migration, they had served their country while the angel of death was hovering over their heads under the mask of invading troops.

In the North East direction

The sculpture is devoted to patriots martyred during the five year period of occupation. Here, as well the sculpture bears the image of a woman grabbing a sword. Beneath the sculpture the following writing is read inscribed on a stone.

"This is a timeless monument erected in commemoration of valorous patriots who fought tooth and nail with fascist invaders ambushing in valleys and mountains and who shed their blood and scattered their bones defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country."

In the South Eastern direction

The sculpture erected here is that of Emperor Haile-Sellasie. He is seen holding the then Ethiopian flag. And the statue of the Lion of Judah is seen under his feet. During the military regime the sculpture was removed from the place to be replaced by the sculpture of a farmer. In the renovation work, conducted in 1989 EC, the sculpture was made to regain its former posture. On a soft stone beneath the sculpture the following expression is inscribed "Instead of living with enemies ingratiating himself, He preferred His death in the battlefield doing what he can. Then he spent his life fighting for his right abroad, in migration, for fiver years. At long last, by the grace of God chasing invaders he returned back to hover our flag high. This sculpture is made in honour of His Majesty Haile-Sellasie.

In the South Western Direction

The sculpture found in this direction is for Ethiopians who led a miserable life during the five years of period migrating out of their country. The sculpture of a woman holding a spear in her right arm and a shield in her left is seen putting a wreath signifying a troublesome life. Beneath the sculpture the following message is inscribed.

"This is a sculpture made to commemorate those Ethiopians, not to be subordinates to enemy troop and opting for a hard life abroad life than subjugation, who migrated to neighbouring countries understanding the absence of national pride and freedom."

On the main four fronts of the monument the following sentences are inscribed.

On the northern part of the monument there is an inscription which reads Victory Monument. On the western door side Victory Monument the expression Ethiopian Patriots 1933 is found. On the helm of the monument the Lion of Judah is seen grabbing the flag, turning his face to the north. Also on the pinnacle of the monument, on the western side, a watch is seen embedded. The hour arm indicates 7. It is designed so to indicate the time martyrs entered into Addis Ababa. In the remaining directions stars with three edges each are seen embedded.

To bequeath the monuments found in Addis Ababa City to the coming generation, the Addis Ababa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau is engaged in renovation activities. Among these are mentioned martyrs monument. Outlaying over four million birr the bureau has seen to the rehabilitation of the monuments. The bureau will press ahead with this task.