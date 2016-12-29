Uganda: Popular Areas of 2016

Photo: Daily Monitor

Places such as Gayaza (pictured), Zirobwe and Matugga, among others, attracted a number of people that wanted to buy land in 2016.

Every year, there are places that are on demand for land and this year, Wakiso, Gayaza, Kungu topped areas that were sought after. According to real estate businessman, Denis Jjuuko, this was mainly because of the expansion of the city, so people are seeking houses close to the capital where they work.

He explains, "Wakiso district as a whole is the popular area in Uganda overall. However, the areas that the mojority middle class are interested in are mainly along Gayaza all the way to Zirobwe and on the road to Kayunga. That is where those who can't afford land in Kira are moving."

Private property dealer Anwar Sadat Nakibinge adds to the list, Matugga, Katta, Nkowe and Kitti. Also parts of Nakawuka to Kasanje are popular areas given that the expressway will be complete soon.

He says while land and housing in some areas on Entebbe road is on demand, "the hindrance that is Entebbe road still stands given its massive motor traffic, without many alternative routes," Nakibinge explains.

Jjuuko adds that this has been a put off for some investors in that area. Buyers have sought to buy land for construction or farming. An acre in Namulonge is between Shs30m and Shs50m, and so for Kiwenda.

Right now, Gayaza is almost occupied which has increased the cost of land in the area.

Therefore, if you are planningto buy land that side of town but on a tight budget, places such as Kiwenda, Magigye and Manyangwa would your go-to- area.

2017

Sadat Nakibinge adds that in 2017 land in Matugga, Katta and Nkowe will be expensive because 40 to 45 per cent of the people who bought land in those areas have at least constructed and moved in.