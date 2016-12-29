Ethiopia: Country's Heritage, Dev't Impress Korean Students

Students and professors from Seoul National University made their way to Ethiopia on an eight-day visit to country's natural, historical and cultural heritages.

University political science student Son Ha Nul said: "This is my first experience to set foot in an African soil. Luckily, I did it in Ethiopia with which we have deep relations. My friends and I have studied quite a lot about the history of Ethiopia. And the visit was meant to gain practical knowledge."

Nul was so eager to visit the rock- hewn churches of Lalibella, and he made it. He said his visit was momentous and it has stamped an enduring impression.

He added that in addition to the spectacular scene, the clear sky opened window of opportunity to see the twinkling stars, a rare case in urban areas filled by thick smoke.

According to him, what added color to their tour is country's peace and security, "Everyone we met was so friendly."

T.K. Ahn, is a professor of Political Science at the university. Right to the dictum 'Seeing is believing' he planned the visit to let his students acquire better knowledge about the country. "We have ample readings on the country, and the visit helps us fossilize them in our long term memories."

"We had also a semester-long seminar and discussions regarding the history, politics and economic development of Ethiopia."

Taking the thread, T.K also said their stay in Lalibela was an unforgettable and enabled them witness the country's development first hand.

The group was scheduled to take off yesterday concluding its visit.

Kagnew Battalion cemented Ethio-Korean relations in blood fighting aggressor bravely with no any war prisoner, nor a single person missing. The amity of the two countries took a new height when President Park Geun-hye visited Ethiopia in May this year.