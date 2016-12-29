29 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation to Launch Mega Renewable Energy Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zelalem Girma

The country is aggressively working to utilize its renewable energy.

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity recently announced it would launch mega renewable energy projects generating over 5,000 MW in 2017.

Ministry Public Relations Director Bizuneh Tolcha said preparations have been finalized to begin the construction of 19 hydro-power, solar, wind and geothermal energy projects in Oromia, Amhara, SNNP, Tigray and Somali states.

According to him, the country would generate 3,879 MW from eight hydro power and 570 MW from four geothermal projects. It as well would have the capacity to produce 300 MW and 440 MW from three solar energy and four wind projects respectively in the near future,he added.

Bizuneh further said studies have being conducted to launch the first phase of Aluto Langano Geothermal Energy-II project at a cost of 30 million USD funded by the governments of Ethiopia and Japan as well as World Bank.

Apart from meeting national energy demand, the projects would enable the country east Africa renewable energy hub.

Ethiopia

Detained Opposition Leader Facing Potential Charges of Terrorism

The federal high court Arada branch has today granted the police additional 28 days to remand and investigate prominent… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.