Ethiopia: Nation to Launch Mega Renewable Energy Projects

The country is aggressively working to utilize its renewable energy.

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity recently announced it would launch mega renewable energy projects generating over 5,000 MW in 2017.

Ministry Public Relations Director Bizuneh Tolcha said preparations have been finalized to begin the construction of 19 hydro-power, solar, wind and geothermal energy projects in Oromia, Amhara, SNNP, Tigray and Somali states.

According to him, the country would generate 3,879 MW from eight hydro power and 570 MW from four geothermal projects. It as well would have the capacity to produce 300 MW and 440 MW from three solar energy and four wind projects respectively in the near future,he added.

Bizuneh further said studies have being conducted to launch the first phase of Aluto Langano Geothermal Energy-II project at a cost of 30 million USD funded by the governments of Ethiopia and Japan as well as World Bank.

Apart from meeting national energy demand, the projects would enable the country east Africa renewable energy hub.