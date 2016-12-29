Ethiopians in China to Purchase U.S.$14, 000 GERD Bond

Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin residing in Beijing, China, have pledged to purchase bonds worth 14,000 USD to finance the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, Office of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the pledge was made at an event organized to mark the 11th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day on the premises of Ethiopian Embassy.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China Seyoum Mesfin said all Ethiopians are determined to support the construction of the dam thereby to ensuring the country's renaissance and economic development.

Meanwhile, officials of the China Defense University awarded Ambassador Seyom for the role he played in strengthening China- Africa cooperation, it was learnt.