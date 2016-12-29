Ethiopia: Turning Forest Management Effective

Menagesha Suba forest is located about 55km from Addis Ababa

It is evident that climate change is becoming the most serious challenge that the world is facing for various reasons.

Presently, seasons are shifting, temperatures are climbing and sea levels are rising around the globe. Here in our country currently as opposed to the natural trend around Christmas the temperature is getting colder. Flipping back to my line, meanwhile, the earth still supplies human being and all living things with air, water, food and places to live. Unless humans act now, however, climate change will rapidly alter the lands and waters we all depend on for survival, leaving our children and grandchildren with a very different world.

Combating climate change is a paramount challenge. But if the world's new mindset complement and enhance the new initiative a step ahead towards the right direction for building resilience towards climate change at global level will be possible.

Deforestation and degradation are among the grave causal factors for climate change which are environmental threat mainly in the developing nation like Africa. Primarily, people cut trees with the aim of opening up new agriculture land in a bid to feed the ever growing population be it family based or nation wide.

As to certain findings, deforestation is estimated to take place at the rate of 200,000 ha/year. The widespread use of fuel wood as energy is one of the contributing factor to this process.

When it comes to Ethiopia, the status of forest resource is declining though efforts are being exerted by stakeholders including the government and other environmental activists. Although the country is endowed with vast natural forests such as the Bale Mountains that are home to a wide range of plants, animals and birds, the poor management system of this resource was creating a tough challenge.

About 95 per cent of the total energy consumption in Ethiopia comes from traditional biomass fuels, with only 5 per cent coming from modern energy sources. Most of the remaining forests are being confined to remnant patches in inaccessible areas.

Every year, however, certain campaigns used to take place under various themes to plant millions of trees countrywide. Government institutions, non-governmental organizations, private companies and individuals used to come aboard the new campaign year-in and year-out. But the question remained how often these people follow the growing progress of the planted trees? And to what extent do the local people understand the very use of forests beyond their day to day consumption?

Millions of people live in these abundant forests, but they regularly cut down trees to clear land for farming, for grazing and even for timber selling. Houses are still being built of trees while there are alternatives for same purpose. Firewood, charcoal and related household articles in the rural and rural towns are from trees.

To enhance forest management and to reinforce the wise use of forest products, continuous and result-oriented awareness creation training need to be provided for the community at large. In line with this, equal emphasis should be given to the need for improved civil culture as well as the opportunities for enhanced forest based incomes and its relevance for rural development and poverty reduction.

Moreover, field experts and concerned individuals need to focus on the sectoral role that forestry can/ should play with other economic sectors in rural and national economic development rather than caught up and emphasize the traditional conservation goal which locals may not find it as their immediate interest. The tree planting and tending work is made systematic now. A Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is set to better manage things.

The work of protecting the forest is not left for the government alone. The active involvement of the community will also plays a significant role in bringing meaningful result in this regard. Besides, it would be of paramount importance if people should learn to replace the cut trees with the new ones.

In sum, with no doubt, forest is agriculture; it is energy and it is also tourism. In other words, protecting forest means transforming agriculture; generating energy and attracting tourism which altogether is he backbone of our national economy.