East Africa: Research On the Nile - a Keystone of Successful Cooperation

The Abay River, which contributes 85 per cent of the Nile water, accounts for 55 percent of Ethiopia's water resource, while 40 per cent of the country's population live in its surrounding. Engineer Gedion Asfaw, an Ethiopian Expert at the International Panel of Experts (IPEs) which assesses the potential harm of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on lower riparian countries says Abay has the potential to develop and capacity to generate over two million hectares of land through irrigation and over 30,000 MW of hydro-energy respectively.

Being this the fact though, for long, due to internal capacity limitations and the negative legacy of colonial treaties on the utilization of the river, Ethiopia remained an outside observer while others, mainly Egyptians, have been single-handedly benefited from this awesome blessing.

However, at present, the traditional politics of the Nile has taken a radical shift - from that of mistrust to dialogue, which comprises all riparian countries. Accordingly, the current political atmosphere among upper and lower riparian countries is as smooth as never before. The tripartite dialogues have continued to laying down a cornerstone for cooperation in the utilization of the water resources.

Scholars in the field of hydro-politics argue that Abay is becoming a means for mutual cooperation and regional integration. Some of the academic elites, high ranking politicians and diplomats who share this view have launched a journal, the first of its kind, last Saturday with the title 'Cooperative waters.' The journal highlights issues related with ownership of the river and how to exploit the water resources without harming other riparian countries.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister Dr. Tedros Adhanom, who also contributed an editorial to the journal with the title 'The Nile River is a Symbol of Cooperation and Collaboration' during the event said "as the river links a total of ten countries in the Nile basin, we recognize the vital role that shared interests and development can play in benefiting us all."

"This is why we believe cooperation is the rational and strategic way forward for all countries in the basin, as demonstrated by the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA). It is time to throw off the colonial legacy which had bedeviled the exploitation of the Nile for so long and finally move into a new era of cooperation, punctuated by real and sustained development."

Tedros noted that such an event is historic in terms of raising the awareness of the public towards Abay in both the upper and lower riparian countries. It will open the door to other researchers to follow this publication as research and analysis are scarce in the nation, he added.

"We believe that research and policy analysis is the core to avoid such gaps. There are initiatives within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which include setting up a new Director General to specifically follow up the issue of Abay. However, it is not only the government that shall conduct research in the areas of foreign policy and in particular the ownership of Abay river."

He said that the government believes a study conducted by itself shows one perspective only. If that specific case is again studied by another party, it again shows the mere interest of that party. Then again, if a third party conducts a study on the issue, the sum of all these findings would be balanced. "The same is true when we come to the issue of Abay and foreign policy."

Underlining the need to give more emphasis to the issue, Dr. Tedros called for intensified research in the two areas (Abay and foreign policy), saying it is time to think beyond Abay towards regional integration. "We must show the world that we have no interest to harming others but we endeavor to ensure our national sovereignty through utilizing our natural resources."

Foreign Ministry Trans-Boundary Rivers Director General, Ambassador Idris Ibrahim said that there is lack of researches which explore how the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam would benefit Ethiopia and the region. "Scholars are welcomed to entertain the issue."

Representing academia, Dr. Yaecob Arsano of the AAU, Political Science and International Relations department, also said that in such a public forum, it is great to collectively publish our works in a way that can benefit the public.

Dr. Yaecob said Abay is the best diplomat in the region. It was there for long, but under the leadership of Dr. Tedros and the technical analysis from scholars such as Engineer Gedion in the International Panel of Experts (IPEs), it brought the upper and lower riparian states to an agreement to utilize it mutually.

"Researchers must underline the fact that Abay is Ethiopian. It must benefit the Ethiopian people, but in this discourse, we cannot ban others from using the river, Dr. Yaecob noted.

Ethiopian Orthodox Church Patriarch His Holiness Abuna Mathias for his part noted Abay is given to us from God. "Our forefathers had the interest to exploit this natural resource, but that time did not allow them to do so. Now is the time to exploit the country's natural resource to get its people out of poverty. It is God's will for us to use the natural resources."

"As the traditional local saying goes 'Abay has no place to sleep, but wanders in the desert.' But, now it has found the right place to sleep at home. That place is Guba where the Dam is being constructed. However, we believe that Abay has the potential to benefit all of us in the riparian countries. It can improve the life style of the people in all countries. Our church believes that the benefit of one people must not harm the lives of others."

He added the "church is committed to contribute its share in the utilization of other natural resources through funding, mobilizing its faithful and explaining the fact that we Ethiopians need to develop the river without harming our brothers in the lower stream of the river basin."

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council President Haj Mohamed Amin also said "GERD has united Ethiopians. We are happy that our faithful is highly participating in the construction of the project.

"The Holy Qur'an stipulates that the creature shall benefit from nature. Again, it articulated that development is all about beautifying the environment. The thoughts of Allah say that the existence of human being is interlinked with nature. The Holy Qur'an commended Islam to develop nature and get benefits from it. Therefore, God allowed us to use our natural resources."

Based on the above-mentioned facts, Haji Mohamed said the GERD project is part of the endeavor to beautify nature. "It is highly treasured by our religion. It is not greed to benefit from nature. It shall also be shared with our brothers," concluded Haji Mohamed.