Uganda: The Real Estate Sector in Review

Places such as Gayaza (pictured), Zirobwe and Matugga, among others, attracted a number of people that wanted to buy land in 2016.

analysis

For four years, businessman Dr. Innocent Nahabwe has been trying to sell a plot of land he bought at Shs580m. Buyers are offering less than Shs300m. In a chat with a friend, property mogul, Sudhir Ruparelia, he was told that 68 per cent of Kampala is on sale but there are no readily buyers.

All this underlines the uncertainties in the real estate sector. Not much has changed in 2016. Property rates have either stagnated or reduced in the last few years.

Mortgage

Director and principal Architect at Sol.ACE architects, Batul Tinwala observes that there was an increase in bank lending for commercial mortgages in 2016.

"The Majority of the lending from commercial banks is for home loans and property development. This indicates that the real estate market has done quite well in 2016 and expected to grow more in 2017," he explains.

"Around 2006, till 2013, property around Kampala was increased by about 100 per annum. A plot in Jomayi would rise from about Shs10m to Shs50m in five years. Not anymore. Since around 2013, prices have either remained stagnant or gone down. The same is happening in the middle of town," Dr. Nahabwe observes.

Causes of the slump

Land in many areas could have attracted slightly more or a lot more money but Nahabwe says property continues to fetch low prices and negotiation. "Prices are down about 40 per cent mainy because of the corruption clampdown. The drop started around the Kazinda time. Then, people would steal a lot of money from public offices and cause inflation. They would buy a whole village at crazy rates. That would raise the prices," he observes.

He also cites the economic slowdown on for the slow pace in real estate this year. He adds, "Money from South Sudan was a big factor. When it dried up, there were lots of properties for sale and few people to but of course lately, the non-performing assets for banks are growing. Banks are stuck with property of all sorts of prices but few can buy," Dr. Nahabwe further explains.

Projections for next year

Real estate businessman, Denis Jjuuko's projects that 2017 might not change much for the real estate sector. "It has been a slow market for some years and that will continue. The economy has slowed down generally and therefore there is not much interest in land. And because the economy is slow, most people who have land are looking for buyers. There are fewer buyers. There is more land on market today," he argues.

Dr. Nahabwe's projections for 2017 could get worse. "All the property the banks are repossessing will flood the market," he says. He argues that property rates were overrated. "We have property in swamps in Muyenga and Bugolobi selling at same rates as those in UK. Banks will have to find a way. Often people fail to pay when they have paid a big part of the debt. You will find someone failing to pay Shs100m when he has paid Shs400m already, so banks sell for a cheaper price and get their balance," he adds.

Considerations for rentals

Space

The more space, the better. Nduhukire highlights that to the people looking for houses, space in the room means less congestion in the house and perhaps lesser accidents and damage to your house by the tenants.

Good relationship

Like any business, it is cheaper to keep a loyal tenant than to find new ones because looking for a good tenant is as hard as keeping them happy in your property. Maintaining a good relationship with your tenants is vital.

Protect your property and tenant

According to Moses Kinobe, an architect at Kinobe and Partners, your rentals are an investment that you should protect especially from fire, burglary. You can do this by insuring them.

However, if you cannot afford insurance, you can always hire a security guard, "This will be an added advantage for your tenants to renew their contracts because they are sure of their safety.

Type of tenants

The most profitable venture is building for families because, "Families usually stay longer but they consider location and would prefer staying in a place that is near the road, schools, hospitals and other amenities. Since they have a lot of financial responsibilities, it's expected that they will be looking for an affordable property. Although they may not be paying much, they are usually loyal tenants."

The catch

Private property dealer, Anwar Sadat Nakibinge also observes that as 2017 beckons, it is important to note that most of the people in middle class are looking for plots that are 35 to 45minutes drive out of town and in ranges of Shs10 to Shs18m.