29 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Budaka Bans Gambling

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Budaka — Budaka District Council has banned with immediate effect gambling activities and also resolved to regulate the consumption of alcohol in the district.

"Most people flock bars as early as 6am.This is unacceptable and must stop," said Mr Sam Mulomi, the district chairperson.

Mr Mulomi was speaking during the end of year district council session chaired by the district speaker, Mr Samuel Kepher Mubalya.

He urged council to pronounce itself on the high alcohol consumption and gambling in the district.

"As council, we are concerned with the increasing number of youth being destroyed through excessive alcohol consumption and gambling," Mr Mulomi noted.

He added: "We want to create awareness among the youth because they constitute the highest percentage of people engaged in alcoholism and illicit drugs," he said.

The proposal to ban gambling in the district was suggested by Mr Andrew Kwape, the councillor representing Naboa Sub-county and seconded by Karim Mulekwa, the Budaka Sub-county councillor.Councillors overwhelmingly supported the resolution.

However, one of the councillors, Mr Frank Mwoya, attempted to block the resolution, urging that most of the bars are taxed and that regulating alcohol consumption will deprive the district of the required revenue.

A recent police report shows that most crimes committed in the district such as assault, burglary and theft are a result of excessive drinking. Mr Mulomi said there is need to educate the youth on the dangers of drug abuse and excessive alcohol consumption. People between 15 and 65 years are the most vulnerable.

He also warned bar owners against selling alcohol in the morning hours. He directed the police to arrest anybody found drinking during morning hours. Mr Mulomi said the move aims at encouraging people to engage in productive work instead of wasting time on gambling and alcohol.

