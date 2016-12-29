29 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 2016 Trending House Designs

The open floor plan, stone finishing (pictured) and the hipped roof are some of the house plan designs that were on demand in 2016.
analysis By Eseri Watsemwa

Much as unique designs come at a cost, there are house designs that are classy and would see anyone yearning to have them incorporated into their home.

Roofing styles

Zakaria Mukasa of Kingdom Architechs says a number of home owners have been building hipped roofs, locally referred to as the mwamba style, a shift from the ordinary roofing style which had the roof slopping only at the back.

Hipped roofing, Mukasa explains, is where you have the roof slopping on all sides of the house or at the back and front.

"It makes the house more appealing, especially when you use clay tiles as roofing material," he highlights.

However, he says it is more costly since it requires more timber to cover all sides of the house and involves cutting materials to create hip covers, in order to achieve the desired shape.

"It (hipped roofing) basically involves building valleys and hips, which are not found in ordinary roofing. This requires more time and expertise," he says.

Finishing

House finishing that were trending range from stone finishing, brick work, to use of different forms of paint.

Aluminium sheets

Mukasa says aluminium finishing has been the 'in-thing', explaining that once an ordinary wall is erected, it can or may not be plastered but clipped so as to fix the aluminum clads or sheets.

This kind of finishing, he says, does not only give the house a modern look, but also allows for easy maintenance. When the cladding gets old, they strip it and give it a new and different look. "Originally, it used to be used on commercial buildings and can be mistaken for a glass house".

Painting

Individuals have drifted from using ordinary paint to paste. According to Mukasa, home owners realised paste is durable and gives the house a fine finishing once applied well. Besides, it has a variety of blends and textures compared to ordinary paint, and requires low maintenance.

A change in the house plan

Much as plans differ with tastes and preferences of home owners, Mukasa reveals there are great styles that have been trending, especially in the increased number of rooms, and their location. For instance;

Case of no garage

Home owners have been constructing houses without garages. Instead, the garages have been detached from the main house.

No boys' quarters:

The boys' quarter theory too has been put to bed, given the small sizes of plots acquired lately. Instead, there has been an extra room added.

More bedrooms

Instead of having a three bedroomed house like it used to be the norm, many have been putting up houses with four bedrooms or more to make room for reading or study.

The dinning and sitting room have not been partitioned, like it was the tradition. Others have been building spacious kitchens so they can create room for a small dining area. For those that had plans to have washing machines, they have been creating space for them in the kitchen, rather than having them placed outside.

