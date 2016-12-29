30 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors Call for Arrest of Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Sayagie and Reitz Mureithi

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have pushed for the arrest of Bomet governor for assaulting its members.

KMPDU Chair Samuel Oroko and Secretary-General Ouma Olunga said Governor Isaac Ruto, accompanied by 30 youth, stormed and disrupted a meeting convened by doctors at a hotel in Bomet town on Wednesday.

The KMPDU chairman said the county boss called in the youth after his request to address the meeting was declined, adding that the union will ensure the governor is held accountable for his actions.

"The governor has resorted to violence on his own doctors after his media propaganda fell flat on the public. Intimidation will not implement the collective bargaining agreement," Dr Olunga added.

They also want a CEO of a leading private referral hospital charged for suspending doctors and hiring 'foreigners'.

"We want the minister of Interior to investigate importation of foreign doctors to the country by some private hospitals. You cannot import a service that is available locally," Dr Olunga said.

The two top union officials have vowed to start a legal process to ensure the governor is arrested and prosecuted.

Dr Olunga was speaking in Narok on Wednesday.

Kenya

Certificate of Secondary Education Results Out

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi in another surprise move will this afternoon release the results of the 2016… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.