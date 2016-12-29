Namibia: Over 60 Fatalities On National Roads

Sixty-five fatalities were recorded on national roads from 22 November to 26 December. This shows a reduction of 23% compared to 80 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2015, said Namibian Police Force Force Deputy Inspector-General for Operations, Major-General James Tjivikua in a statement on Wednesday

Of 65 fatalities, 45 were women and 20 men compared to last year when 55 women, 23 men and two of unknown sex died on the national roads.

Tjivikua said since the launch of the law enforcement agency's festive season operations in November, at least 398 crashes and 741 injuries were recorded.

"Most of the crashes were recorded in Khomas (Region) with 32% during 2015 and 33% during 2016."

Tjivikua said 132 crashes were recorded in Khomas with the lowest of three crashes recorded in the Zambezi Region.

The highest was 13 fatalities recorded in Khomas followed by Otjozondjupa with 10 fatalities, while Zambezi recorded one fatality and Kavango West and East zero fatalities.

Tjivikua explained that crashes included rollovers and collisions, as well as the involvement of pedestrians, cyclists, animals and fixed objects.

During the same period, NamPol arrested 198 persons for violating traffic rules and regulations, such as driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and driving without a licence.

"We are still focusing on the screening of drivers for alcohol, checking of vehicles for road worthiness and to enhance the visibility of our police and traffic officers countrywide."

He noted that despite the reduction in the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities, the loss of lives as a result of motor vehicle accidents remain a grave concern.

The top cop urged all road users to adhere to the rules and regulations of the road in order to avoid unnecessary accidents.

NamPol's festive season operations commenced on 16 November 2016 and ends 17 January 2017.

- Nampa