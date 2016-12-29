Namibia: Hard Work Earns Good Grades in a Tough Situation

Having to walk 10 kilometres to and from school every day has not demotivated Aaron Immanuel from achieving his goal of getting an education.

The 16-year-old learners of the Mvula Secondary School at the Omaalala village in the Oshana Region scored 37 points in the Grade 10 Junior Secondary School Certificate (JSC) examinations of 2016.

The pass mark for the JSC is 23 points. Immanuel is one of 19 out of 52 learners who sat for the examinations at their school this year and passed.

Immanuel has the highest points amongst those who passed, and he said it was not easy to achieve.

In a telephonic interview with Nampa on Thursday, Immanuel said he studied beyond memorising information.

"I studied to understand and not to memorise," he said confidently.

Immanuel, who has two younger sisters, wants to become a charted accountant.

He lives with his aunt at the village, while his mother works in Rundu and his father near Otavi.

"My mother is just a bar lady in Rundu and my dad works as a foreman at B2Gold mine; he does not really earn that much."

He said he is grateful for all his parents are doing and is motivated by his living conditions to become something great.

"Sometimes my teacher will say you can be born poor but if you die poor, that is entirely on you."

Immanuel also expressed gratitude towards his teachers who when the year-end examinations came, made effort towards creating an environment conducive for learners to study, including allowing them to camp at school.

He said camping at the school meant he could study at night.

Head of Department (HOD) at Mvula Secondary School, Olivia Nghidilepo told Nampa that before and during the examinations, the Grade 10 learners camped at the school to avoid them having to walk long distances between school and their homes that do not have electricity, which is needed for learners to study at night.

Nghidilepo said their school lacks proper teaching facilities such as a laboratory and library which, according to her, hamper learning.

"This situation had led to some learners not coming to school often, which interfered with teachers' work."

She said the school's pass rate in the JSC thus dropped from 38 per cent in 2015 to 36,5 per cent in 2016.

Immanuel however encouraged other learners who are experiencing similar hardships to not give up and work hard to earn an education for a brighter future.

- Nampa