29 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Parliament Ratifies Constitutional Amendments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman — On Wednesday, Sudan's National Assembly ratified in the fourth and final phase of the constitutional amendments, which give the President the power to appoint and relieve Ministers at national level, in consultation with the Prime Minister, along with the allocation of seats in the National Reconciliation Government.

The ratification was announced on Wednesday by the Chairperson for the Emergency Constitutional Amendments Committee in Sudan, Badria Suleiman.

The amendments include formation of a government of national reconciliation, creation of the position of Prime Minister in the presidential system, modifying the membership of Parliament and state legislative councils, in addition to the separation of the position of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice.

The vote in Parliament on Monday recorded 378 votes in favour, five against, and three abstentions.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.