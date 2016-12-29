Sudan Parliament Ratifies Constitutional Amendments

Omdurman — On Wednesday, Sudan's National Assembly ratified in the fourth and final phase of the constitutional amendments, which give the President the power to appoint and relieve Ministers at national level, in consultation with the Prime Minister, along with the allocation of seats in the National Reconciliation Government.

The ratification was announced on Wednesday by the Chairperson for the Emergency Constitutional Amendments Committee in Sudan, Badria Suleiman.

The amendments include formation of a government of national reconciliation, creation of the position of Prime Minister in the presidential system, modifying the membership of Parliament and state legislative councils, in addition to the separation of the position of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice.

The vote in Parliament on Monday recorded 378 votes in favour, five against, and three abstentions.