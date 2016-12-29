Sudan - Medics Strike in West Kordofan

El Nahud — The interns and deputy specialist doctors of El Nahud hospital in West Kordofan have been on strike since Sunday, in protest against non-payment of their monthly incentives by the state's Ministry of Finance.

On Wednesday a medical source from El Nahud told Radio Dabanga of the open-ended strike, and that the doctors will only return to work once they have receiving all payments due to them.

Sudan saw an extended countrywide strike by doctors and medical professionals in October and November this year. The strikers demanded protection while working, a pay rise, and better working conditions. The Protest spread across Sudan and the medical staff of at least 136 state hospitals joined the action.

On 20 October, weeks after various states witnessed strikes in their hospitals, the Union and the Ministry of Health reached an agreement and the protests subdued. But the doctors were unhappy with the government's failure to meet its pledges and decided to improve the working condition in hospitals.