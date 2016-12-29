29 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan - Medics Strike in West Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Nahud — The interns and deputy specialist doctors of El Nahud hospital in West Kordofan have been on strike since Sunday, in protest against non-payment of their monthly incentives by the state's Ministry of Finance.

On Wednesday a medical source from El Nahud told Radio Dabanga of the open-ended strike, and that the doctors will only return to work once they have receiving all payments due to them.

Sudan saw an extended countrywide strike by doctors and medical professionals in October and November this year. The strikers demanded protection while working, a pay rise, and better working conditions. The Protest spread across Sudan and the medical staff of at least 136 state hospitals joined the action.

On 20 October, weeks after various states witnessed strikes in their hospitals, the Union and the Ministry of Health reached an agreement and the protests subdued. But the doctors were unhappy with the government's failure to meet its pledges and decided to improve the working condition in hospitals.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.