Nigeria: Sultan Urges National Assembly to Shun Anti-Islam Bills

Gusau — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'adu Abubakar has urged the National Assembly and state assemblies to shun bills capable of causing religious crisis in the country.

The foremost monarch, the head of Muslims in Nigeria, made the appeal yesterday in Gusau, Zamfara State at the closing ceremony of this year's state Qur'anic recitation competition organized by the state Quranic Memorisation and Tajweed board.

Abubakar called for consistent vigilance on all bills brought by any group or individuals that could lead to religious controversy.According to the Sultan, Muslims would not accept any law or amendment of some sections of the constitution that contradicts the teachings of the Holy Qur'an.

Abubakar, who was specifically reacting to the recent bill on gender equity that was brought before the National Assembly but was subsequently rejected by the Senate, said the issue of inheritance as contained in the bill was totally opposed to various verses in the Holy Qur'an, and such issues should not be considered and supported by the Muslims lawmakers.

He said Muslims in Nigeria were in large numbers in the country, hence the relevant authorities and stakeholders should be mindful of any issue that could contravene the teaching of the holy book: the Qu'ran and Islamic religion, to ensure a sustainable peace and harmony of all Nigerians.

The Sultan saluted the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government and urged them to be proactive in the anti-terror campaign, commending them for their recent success over Boko Haram by capturing their base in Sambisa Forest.

In his address, the Governor Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar, commended the Sultan over his sterling leadership role among Nigerian Muslims.The governor said the state was committed to working hand in hand with the sultanate towards promoting peace and unity among Muslims and other religions in Nigeria.