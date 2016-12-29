29 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Claims Recovery of Shekau's Qur'an, Flag in Sambisa Forest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njavara Musa

Maiduguri — The Nigerian Army yesterday said it had recovered Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau's Qur'an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram's headquarters in Sambisa Forest.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-Gen. Lucky Irabor, who said this while giving update on the 'Operation Rescue Final' in Maiduguri, added: "We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped."

The Book would be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr. President," Irabor said.According to the theatre commander: "We have also made a lot of arrests. Boko Haram members are fleeing the warfront.

"We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people hiding in and around their houses. We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect's activities," Irabor said.

Irabor said troops arrested about 1, 240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest.He stated that 413 of the suspects were adults; 323 were female adults; 251 male children, while 253 were female children. The theatre commander said that the suspects were apprehended during a mop-up operation against the sect members in the forest.

"We are still on the trail of the terrorists and I want to assure you that all escape routes have been blocked. Within this period, also, about 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram members have surrendered to the Niger Multinational Troops on the shores of the lake Chad and we learnt that they were taken to Difa in the Niger Republic.

"The suspects include; 24 male and six females. "We would like to use this opportunity to encourage the terrorists to give up the fight because the window is still open," the commander said.

Nigeria

Football Federation Denies Shortchanging Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation has denied a report that it shortchanged players of the Super Eagles with regards to… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.