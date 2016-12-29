South Africa: Remains of SANDF Member to Return to SA

Pretoria — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is preparing to receive the mortal remains of the late rifleman who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week.

Moalosi Albert Mokhothu (27) died during a gun fight with rebels whilst serving as a member of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONSCO) which is responsible of ensuring peace and stability in the eastern part of the DRC.

"The SANDF will receive and hand over his mortal remains to his family on Friday during a ceremonial parade that will be held at Air Force Base Waterkloof. The acting Chief of the SANDF, Lieutenant General Zimpande Msimang, accompanied by the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lindile Yam, will officiate as the main functionaries during the ceremonial parade," SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Xolani Mabanga said on Wednesday.

Mabanga said the SANDF will inscribe his name on the wall of remembrance and acknowledge him as a hero who paid the ultimate price whilst contributing towards peace, stability and prosperity in the continent.

"This gallant soldier performed duties not only for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Africa but for the entire African continent. Therefore, his death was definitely not in vain."

Affectionately known as "Bushi" by his colleagues and friends, Mokhothu always wanted to become a successful paratrooper and to fulfil his childhood aspiration of becoming a Presidential close-protector in future.

As a community member, he was involved in various projects with the youth of Botshabelo Township- included mentoring and training young people in stage drama and street soccer.

He also single-handedly established a youth traditional dance group known as the Bokamoso Traditional Dance Group that immensely contributed to youth skill empowerment in Botshabelo.