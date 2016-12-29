Mauritius: Marine Spatial Plan to Be Elaborated for the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius

press release

A Marine Spatial Plan for the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Mauritius will be elaborated in view of the increasing demand for marine space in the EEZ for various purposes, particularly, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, tourism and leisure.

The main purpose of marine spatial planning is to identify the utilisation of marine space for different sea uses in accordance with national policies and legislation, while taking into consideration the preservation, protection and improvement of marine environment, including resilience to climate change impacts.

Furthermore, the Plan will also contribute to the effective management of marine activities and the sustainable use of marine and coastal resources through the creation of a framework for consistent, transparent, sustainable and evidence-based decision making.

The elaboration of the Marine Spatial Plan is in line with the implementation of the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.