29 December 2016

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Missing Swakopmund Boy Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

The police on Wednesday found the one-year-and-11-month-old boy that went missing from his Swakopmund home last week, and arrested two persons for alleged kidnapping.

Miguel Ndakula Hinaunye Aluvilu was found at Outapi of the Omusati Region in the company of his alleged kidnappers, a woman in her 20s and her boyfriend whose age is unknown. The woman, who was arrested between 10h00 and 12h00, apparently used to be friends with the boy's mother.

Police Detective Chief Inspector at Walvis Bay, Erastus Iikuyu confirmed to Nampa on Wednesday that the woman and her boyfriend were apprehended and are in police custody at Outapi.

Aluvilu's 25-year-old mother, Ndahafa Namweya, informed Nampa on Monday she gave her son to her friend last Wednesday after she requested to spend time with him, but never returned the boy.

"The boy is already placed in safety to ensure that he will not be stolen again," said Iikuyu, adding it is not clear why the suspects took the boy from Erongo to the Omusati Region.

He said they will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday where their case will be transferred to Swakopmund for appearance on Friday.

Namweya, who has been crying and pleading for her son to be returned safely, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

- Nampa

Namibia

Housebreaking Serious Concern - City Police

City Police last week recorded 56 cases of housebreaking in the capital. Spokesperson Edmund Khoeseb told Nampa on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.