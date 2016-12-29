Namibia: Missing Swakopmund Boy Found

The police on Wednesday found the one-year-and-11-month-old boy that went missing from his Swakopmund home last week, and arrested two persons for alleged kidnapping.

Miguel Ndakula Hinaunye Aluvilu was found at Outapi of the Omusati Region in the company of his alleged kidnappers, a woman in her 20s and her boyfriend whose age is unknown. The woman, who was arrested between 10h00 and 12h00, apparently used to be friends with the boy's mother.

Police Detective Chief Inspector at Walvis Bay, Erastus Iikuyu confirmed to Nampa on Wednesday that the woman and her boyfriend were apprehended and are in police custody at Outapi.

Aluvilu's 25-year-old mother, Ndahafa Namweya, informed Nampa on Monday she gave her son to her friend last Wednesday after she requested to spend time with him, but never returned the boy.

"The boy is already placed in safety to ensure that he will not be stolen again," said Iikuyu, adding it is not clear why the suspects took the boy from Erongo to the Omusati Region.

He said they will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday where their case will be transferred to Swakopmund for appearance on Friday.

Namweya, who has been crying and pleading for her son to be returned safely, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

- Nampa