29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Suspected Drug Dealers Nabbed for Mandrax Worth Over R4 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in the Southern Cape after they were found with more than R4m worth of Mandrax tablets, the Hawks said on Thursday.

The first suspect, Alfred Ndindwa, 45, was arrested on Sunday afternoon near George during a stop and search, while the second suspect, Johannes Mokoena, 36, was caught in a sting operation near Mossel Bay on Tuesday.

In Ndindwa's case, "a false compartment [in his vehicle] was discovered with about 75 000 Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R3.8m", Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said the police's K9 unit had caught Mokoena as he arrived in the coastal town by a bus he had boarded in Gauteng.

"A search to his luggage uncovered about 10 000 concealed Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R500 000."

The suspects appeared in the George and Mossel Bay Magistrate's Courts respectively. They have been remanded in custody pending bail applications.

Source: News24

South Africa

Prophet Bushiri Spends Millions on Stage Shipped From Germany

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) founding father and leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, rose to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.