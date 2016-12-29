Namibia: Housebreaking Serious Concern - City Police

City Police last week recorded 56 cases of housebreaking in the capital. Spokesperson Edmund Khoeseb told Nampa on Wednesday that housebreaking is a serious concern during the festive season. "Houses that are left unattended are the targeted ones," he said.

Khoeseb encouraged the public to not leave their houses unoccupied during the holidays as it draws the attention of criminals.

He said electronic devices like laptops, Tablet computers and flat-screen television sets are the most sought after.

Khoeseb urged homeowners to install alarm systems connected to a security company when away from home.

He emphasised the importance of residents being aware of neighbourhood watch programmes, informing them when they are away and assisting whenever possible in efforts to fight crime in residential areas.

He said the areas mostly targeted in Windhoek include Auasblick, Suiderhof, Kleine Kuppe and Khomasdal.

