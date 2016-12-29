Namibia: City Fails Govt in Land - Shaningwa

The City of Windhoek has failed government in its quest to address the national backlog in land and housing, said minister of urban and rural development Sophia Shaningwa.

She was officiating at the handover of 141 houses built under a public private partnership (PPP) at Oshakati Town's Ekuku residential area on Wednesday.

Shaningwa noted the Oshakati Town Council is increasing the supply of serviced urban land as well as the provision of affordable housing at the town.

"I must therefore express my disappointment that the City of Windhoek is not doing the same," said Shaningwa.

She reminded leaders in the City that Windhoek is Namibia's capital city where the demand for residential land and affordable housing is extremely high.

The minister indicated that come 2017, she wants to see dust in Windhoek's air as the municipal council changes the face of the city.

"Through his worship, the mayor of the City of Windhoek, I am hereby challenging the Windhoek Municipal Council to implement an extraordinary initiative aimed at increasing the delivery of affordable serviced residential land and housing."

Shaningwa referred to the Oshakati TC as the leading local authority in the provision of serviced urban land and affordable houses.

Wednesday's housing handover was the second one for the minister to beneficiaries in Oshakati, following the handover of 158 houses built under the Mass Housing Scheme by the National Housing Enterprises at Oshakati Town's Ehenye residential area in June this year.

Shaningwa on Wednesday also performed the ground breaking for the construction of 600 low cost houses in Ekuku.

The houses are to be developed on already serviced plots by private developers such as Makalani Real Estate, Oruhapo Property Solution, Shev Property Development, ETP Development, Kalapuse General Dealer and VFK Investment.

