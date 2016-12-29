Algeria's Hydrocarbon Revenues to Increase in Next Few Years

Algeria's revenues relating to hydrocarbon exports will increase in the next few years to reach US$35 billion in 2017 against US$27.5 billion in 2016, said Wednesday, in Algiers, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal.

Invited to a special programme on the Algerian Television, Sellal said that "the revenues relating the hydrocarbon exports will increase from US$27.5 billion in 2016 to US$35 billion in 2017."

Hydrocarbon exports will reach US$45 billion in 2019, added the minister.

During the first 11 months of 2016, Algeria's hydrocarbon exports reached US$24.03 billion, according to the Customs' data.

In this regard, Sellal broached the international economic situation marked by a sharp drop in oil prices since mid-2014, having thus a considerable impact on the State's budget.

The average oil price dropped from US$110/barrel in 2014 to US$43.4/barrel in 2016, he said.

Despite the "financial issues faced by Algeria in 2016, this year's budget covered the development programme," underlined the Prime Minister.

Algeria's GDP (gross domestic product) continues to increase and will reach DZD19,390 billion in 2017 against DZD17,494 billion in 2016, he added.

Sellal also underlined that the GDP will increase to DZD21,000 billion in 2018 and reach DZD22,740 billion in 2019.