29 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Tripartite Meeting Scheduled in March

Tagged:

Related Topics

The tripartite meeting (government, trade union and employers) will be held in March, in order to assess the economic measures taken by the State announced, Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal.

Guest of a special programme on the national television, Sellal said that "the 20th meeting of the tripartite will be devoted to the evaluation of economic measures taken by the State and the review of the country's economic situation."

The last tripartite meeting, held last June, broached several issues, including the new economic model, the implementation of the economic and social pact in the fields of investment and employment, and the adjustment of the pension plan.

Underlining that "the support of production and business is the key factor in the solution of possible socio-economic problems," Sellal recalled that numbers confirm that Algeria is in a comfortable position, thanks to the measure taken by the State such as the rationalization of spending and the encouragement of investment in order to reach the goal of economic diversification.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the public authorities' firm will to improve citizens' quality of life, adding that despite the significant drop in oil prices over the last three years, "the socio-economic situation is stable."

Algeria

Algeria's Hydrocarbon Revenues to Increase in Next Few Years

Algeria's revenues relating to hydrocarbon exports will increase in the next few years to reach US$35 billion in 2017… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.