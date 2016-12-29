Algeria: Tripartite Meeting Scheduled in March

The tripartite meeting (government, trade union and employers) will be held in March, in order to assess the economic measures taken by the State announced, Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal.

Guest of a special programme on the national television, Sellal said that "the 20th meeting of the tripartite will be devoted to the evaluation of economic measures taken by the State and the review of the country's economic situation."

The last tripartite meeting, held last June, broached several issues, including the new economic model, the implementation of the economic and social pact in the fields of investment and employment, and the adjustment of the pension plan.

Underlining that "the support of production and business is the key factor in the solution of possible socio-economic problems," Sellal recalled that numbers confirm that Algeria is in a comfortable position, thanks to the measure taken by the State such as the rationalization of spending and the encouragement of investment in order to reach the goal of economic diversification.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the public authorities' firm will to improve citizens' quality of life, adding that despite the significant drop in oil prices over the last three years, "the socio-economic situation is stable."