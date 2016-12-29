South Africa: Hiker Injures Back in Table Mountain Fall

A hiker fell three metres from a track near Maclear's Beacon on Table Mountain and sustained a possible back injury, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Johann Marais said rangers from SANParks and paramedics made their way to the injured hiker.

The Skymed rescue helicopter was initially in Worcester, so a team of rescue volunteers were also being assembled to help.

However, the helicopter was then diverted to the injured hiker.

Marais said there was major traffic along the base of the mountain so some rescuers were caught up in the congestion, but a request was made for traffic officers to clear a route for them.

Once ground teams reached the scene and the hiker was assessed, the rescue would proceed, based on the hiker's condition.

Source: News24