Kenya: Shocking Drop in 2016 KCSE Results as Only 141 Students Score A

Only 141 candidates managed a mean grade of A Plain during this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), a shocking drop from 2,636, candidates who attained the grade last year.

Releasing the results at the Shimo la Tewa High school in Mombasa on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i had even more shocking news - that only 88,928 candidates attained C plus and above in the 2016 examination.

This is compared compared to 68,126 candidates who managed higher grades of B plain and above in 2015.

The shock results could be symptomatic of the culture of examination cheating that has clouded national examinations.

Dr Matiang'i also said no results were cancelled in this year's examinations.

The results of 5,000 candidates were cancelled last year because of irregularities.