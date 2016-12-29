29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Drug Overdose Death Sparks Violent Clash in Cape Town CBD

Violence broke out on the Grand Parade in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday after a suspected drug user died of a possible overdose, and bystanders turned on Metro Police officers responding to the incident.

"Rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

He said a 33-year-old man, "who allegedly overdosed on drugs", died around 09:55 on the Grand Parade.

An inquest was registered for his death to be investigated and a post mortem would be performed to establish the reasons for his death.

"In the same incident, the community became riotous and attacked the Metro Police members," Van Wyk said.

This prompted the officers to fire rubber bullets.

Van Wyk said a 44-year-old suspect, who damaged a marked Metro Police vehicle, was arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear soon in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on a malicious damage to property charge.

Source: News24

South Africa

