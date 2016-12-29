Nigeria: Sokoto Introduces Education Levy

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government says it will start deduction of Education Levy from January 2017 from the salaries of public and civil servants in the state.

"You are aware of the declaration of emergency on education in this state. We are going all out to ensure its success. Everyone in the state, including wheelbarrow pushers, will be required to contribute his quota no matter how small," Governor Aminu Tambuwal said at a meeting with various labour unions in the state.

He said the deductions would run for three years, and sought the cooperation of all towards ensuring the success of the move.

Also speaking, Head of Service, Sokoto Dr. Buhari Bello Kware explained that civil servants on Grade Levels 1 to 6 would pay one per cent of their basic salaries; those on Grade Levels 7 to 12 would pay one and a half per cent and those on levels 13 to 16 would pay two per cent.

The Head of Service added that all pensioners would pay one per cent of their pension while board members who receive allowances would pay one per cent.

He said political office holders, including the governor, deputy governor, commissioners, special advisers and assistants would pay five per cent of their emoluments, while chairmen and councilors in local government areas would pay five per cent and local government secretaries three per cent.