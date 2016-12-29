29 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sokoto Introduces Education Levy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government says it will start deduction of Education Levy from January 2017 from the salaries of public and civil servants in the state.

"You are aware of the declaration of emergency on education in this state. We are going all out to ensure its success. Everyone in the state, including wheelbarrow pushers, will be required to contribute his quota no matter how small," Governor Aminu Tambuwal said at a meeting with various labour unions in the state.

He said the deductions would run for three years, and sought the cooperation of all towards ensuring the success of the move.

Also speaking, Head of Service, Sokoto Dr. Buhari Bello Kware explained that civil servants on Grade Levels 1 to 6 would pay one per cent of their basic salaries; those on Grade Levels 7 to 12 would pay one and a half per cent and those on levels 13 to 16 would pay two per cent.

The Head of Service added that all pensioners would pay one per cent of their pension while board members who receive allowances would pay one per cent.

He said political office holders, including the governor, deputy governor, commissioners, special advisers and assistants would pay five per cent of their emoluments, while chairmen and councilors in local government areas would pay five per cent and local government secretaries three per cent.

Nigeria

'We Won't Stop Agitation Until Biafra Republic Is Created'

One of the groups agitating for autonomy in the southeast, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday vowed to continue… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.