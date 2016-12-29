Nigeria: Recession - Maku Urges Governors to Clear Workers' Salaries

Lafia — Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has appealed to state governors to stop further deductions from workers' salaries and settle all outstanding arrears to cushion the effect of the economic recession in the country.

Maku who made the appeal while addressing newsmen at Wakama village of Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, said some key factors that would bring the country out of recession was when the purchasing power of the people was improved, employment generated and money pumped into the economy.

He said that governors still paying workers in fractions should be 'more sensitive' to the needs of the people given the hardship confronting them due to the current economic recession.

Maku who is also the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), asked Nigerians to emulate the success stories of the United States of America (USA) and other countries that recently got out of recession.

Maku said that as a stakeholder in Nasarawa State, he was appealing to Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to settle the balance of salary arrears and pay all subsequent salaries in full.

He said apart from the loans the governor had collected since 2011, the state was given bailout by the Federal Government to upset workers' salaries. "Why are they still paying workers in percentage despite the loans, bailout, Paris Club money, monthly allocations, internally generated revenue (IGR), among other several interventions," he asked.