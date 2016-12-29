29 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Recession - Maku Urges Governors to Clear Workers' Salaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has appealed to state governors to stop further deductions from workers' salaries and settle all outstanding arrears to cushion the effect of the economic recession in the country.

Maku who made the appeal while addressing newsmen at Wakama village of Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, said some key factors that would bring the country out of recession was when the purchasing power of the people was improved, employment generated and money pumped into the economy.

He said that governors still paying workers in fractions should be 'more sensitive' to the needs of the people given the hardship confronting them due to the current economic recession.

Maku who is also the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), asked Nigerians to emulate the success stories of the United States of America (USA) and other countries that recently got out of recession.

Maku said that as a stakeholder in Nasarawa State, he was appealing to Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to settle the balance of salary arrears and pay all subsequent salaries in full.

He said apart from the loans the governor had collected since 2011, the state was given bailout by the Federal Government to upset workers' salaries. "Why are they still paying workers in percentage despite the loans, bailout, Paris Club money, monthly allocations, internally generated revenue (IGR), among other several interventions," he asked.

Nigeria

'We Won't Stop Agitation Until Biafra Republic Is Created'

One of the groups agitating for autonomy in the southeast, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday vowed to continue… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.