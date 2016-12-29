South Africa: Almost Zero Progress in 'Flat' Maths Results - Umalusi

There has been almost no progress in learner performance in mathematics in recent years, said Umalusi chairperson Professor John Volmink on Thursday.

He also said the performance in mathematical literacy - considered the "soft option" - was almost as "critically low" as in mathematics.

Volmink added that, while there were many subjects where the learner performance fluctuated from year to year, Umalusi singled out mathematics as one of the key gateway subjects, where "the needle has not moved significantly".

"We made almost no progress over the years. It's one subject were the performance is completely flat. What also struck me is that, since 2014, mathematical literacy is no longer the soft option... so mathematical literacy is as hard as mathematics."

Volmink was speaking at a press briefing where Umalusi approved the release of the 2016 matric examination results.

He added that learner performance in 2015 departed significantly from the average historical learner performance profile, but that in 2016 the learner performance had moved closer to the average historical performance profile.

"It is pleasing to see that the marks of subjects such as physical science and history could be left as unadjusted and that there was a marked improvement in subjects such as accounting."

Subjects such as geography, however, showed a marked drop in learner performance, Volmink said.

Meanwhile, other subjects, such as life sciences, business studies, economics and several home languages showed progress.

