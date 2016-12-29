press release

Dar es Salaam — SAGCOT on agri in Tanzania: "Someday agriculture will truly uplift the country and the region at large"

Tanzania's Development Vision 2025 and ASDS (Agricultural Sector Development Strategy) established clear priorities for the transformation process towards a modern commercial Tanzania to be private sector-led. This is according to Mr. Geoffrey Kirenga, CEO of the SAGCOT Centre Ltd, (Southern Agricultural Corridor of Tanzania), a public-private partnership that seeks to develop the agricultural sector of Tanzania by fostering responsible agribusiness investments in the country's southern corridor.

SAGCOT is a supporting association of the upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January 2017.

Mr. Geoffrey Kirenga says as per the SAGCOT Initiative's broad objective 2030, the organisation is working towards achieving food security and nutrition, green and inclusive growth and economic impact through:

- Transforming 350,000 hectares of land into profitable production

- Creating 420,000 jobs in the corridor

- Changing 100,000 smallholder farmers from subsistence farming to commercial farming

- Uplifting 2,000,000 people permanently from poverty

- Realising $1,200,000 from agribusiness investments in the corridor

- Mobilising $3,500,000 in public and private investments

He adds that it is surprising that "the sector is very diverse despite the fact that all players speak the same development language and aligned to the same goal. Challenges and opportunities in agribusiness are similar all across."

He continues: "surprisingly, despite the challenges in the sector, the levels or patience and commitment stakeholders have is to be praised. Someday agriculture will truly uplift not only a few players but the country and the region at large."

Thousands expected in Arusha

The inaugural farming B2B platform is expected to gather thousands of visitors in Arusha, from commercial to emerging and small scale; but also key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies; agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers.

Other host partners for Agritech Expo Tanzania are the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Tanzania, the Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT), the Tanzanian Horticulture Association (TAHA), and the Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) in Arusha.

Agri suppliers supporting Agritech Expo

The industry has responded with great enthusiasm to the first Agritech Expo in Tanzania. Global farming equipment leader John Deere and its distributor in the country, LonAgro Tanzania Ltd, are gold sponsors for the event. Other leading agri suppliers that have already confirmed their presence at the event include Rijk Zwaan, Afrivet, Ford, CMC Automobiles, Hughes Motors, Maji, HortiPro, Irrico, Rivulis, AMDT, FNB, Lindsay Africa, Balton, Kibo Seed, Neptun Boot and TFSC.

The Agritech Expo success story

The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, which is about to expand to Tanzania, started in the Zambian agri-hub of Chisamba three years ago and has been a tremendous boost for that country's farming sector. The inaugural Agritech Expo Tanzania has transitioned from the Agribusiness Congress conference that has taken place in Dar es Salaam for the last three years.

Agritech Expo Tanzania is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK.

Event dates and location:

Exhibition: 26-27 January 2017

Commercial Farmers' Focus Day: 26 January 2017

Venue: Selian Agricultural Research Institute, Arusha/Dodoma Main Road, Arusha

Twitter: @Agritech_Expo

Facebook: @AgritechZambiaTanzania

Linkedin: Agritech Expo

Instagram: Agritech_Agribusiness

Website: http://www.agritechexpotanzania.com/

Contact:

Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol

Telephone: +27 21 700 3558

Mobile: +27 82 562 7844

Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com