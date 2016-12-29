Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Not Crushed', Shekau Says in New Video

Less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the "final crushing" of Boko Haram, the leader of the terror group has released a new video saying the group remained alive.

"We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree," Mr. Shekau said in the 25-minute video seen my French newswire, AFP on Thursday.

Mr. Buhari said in a Christmas Eve statement that the takeover of Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops marked the country's triumph over Boko Haram.

The military has celebrated the victory in subsequent statements since then.

But Mr. Shekau said the government "should not be telling lies to the people".

"If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?" he asked.

The AFP reported that it was not immediately clear when the new video was shot, but Mr. Shekau, who spoke in both Hausa and Arabic, said it was filmed on Christmas Day.

The latest video came two months after the sect leader released a footage to deny military's claims that he had been killed and mocked the Nigerian government.