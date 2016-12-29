30 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline

By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala — Makerere University students have rejected the deadline given for all students to pay up tuition fees or miss out on sitting their end of first semester exams.

The university vice chancellor, Prof John Dumba Ssentamu, had directed in a statement issued on December 28, that no student would be allowed to sit for the exams without full payment of their fees by the 12th week of the semester.

This means students have to comply by January 16, 2017, two weeks after resumption of studies.

Prof Dumba Ssentamu yesterday told Daily Monitor that failure to pay up all the fees by the appointed date would see the students excluded from sitting exams.

"If you do not pay tuition, you do not sit for exams. We have given them enough time to pay tuition that is November and December so there is no excuse" Prof Dumba Ssentamu said, adding: "We need that money and those who want to strike will strike but there won't be exams for them."

The university guild president, Mr Roy Semboga, has rejected the tuition fees deadline arguing that students and parents should be left to pay the fees at their convenience since they incurred unplanned expenditures when the university was ordered closed by President Museveni on November 1.

"We are to pay tuition by the 12th week of the semester as per the new policy, but we urge management to be lenient because we have gone into unplanned costs," he said.

He also demanded that the lecturers release the marks for students who are to graduate in February to avoid instances of some students missing out.

