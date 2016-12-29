30 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Six Die in Road Accidents in Lango

By Patrick Ebong & Bill Oketch

Lango — At least six people have died in three separate road accidents in Kole, Lira and Dokolo districts.

In Kole, a Toyota Noah from Kamdini to Lira Town reportedly knocked dead three people at Corner Alyat in Aboke Sub-county on the Lira -Kamdini highway. The incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 7:30pm.

Mr Geoffrey Otim, an eyewitness, said the vehicle knocked Daniel Apunyu,22, dead. The deceased, a resident of Aculbanya village in Kole, was killed together with an unidentified man with whom they were riding on a bicycle.

"The same vehicle also knocked dead another person, who was also riding a bicycle," Mr Otim said.

The victim has been identified as Agnes Abeja, 17, a resident of Kole Town Council.

The unidentified driver of the ill-fated vehicle and all its occupants fled from the scene, abandoning the car on the road.

One person was also killed when a double cabin pickup truck traveling from Lira Town to Kamdini reportedly knocked a motorcycle he was riding on.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 10am at Amuca in Lira Sub-county.

Mr Apollo Okori, an eye-witness, identified the dead as Peter Otim, whom he said met his fate while riding a motorcycle carrying empty crates of beer and soda.

Otim was also riding with unidentified girl, who survived with serious injuries.In Dokolo, a double pickup truck on Wednesday allegedly knocked four people who were riding on a motorcycle, killing two of them instantly. The speeding vehicles travelling from Dokolo side towards Lira Town knocked the motorcycle at Akolodong Trading Centre.

The deceased were identified as Calvin Ogwal and Tonny Oluka.

Mr Christopher Opio and Geoffrey Ogwal, the other cyclists, survived with serious injuries and are hospitalised at Dokolo Health Centre IV.

The North Kyoga regional traffic officer, Mr Samuel Otungul, said traffic police personnel have been deployed along highways and feeder roads in the region purposely to crack down on drink-driving, drivers without valid driving permits, motor vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, motor vehicles carrying excess passengers and those without third party insurance.

