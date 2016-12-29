Kampala — The state minister for Water Ronald Kibuule has urged both the locals working in the Chinese companies and the Chinese investors to respect each other while at work.

This comes at a point when many local employees working in Chinese firms are complaining about being harassed, working in poor conditions and poor pay.

While officiating at a function where Tian Tang Group was awarding the 2016 outstanding employees at the company premises in Mukono recently, Mr Kibuule said local employees should respect the Chinese investors because they have created employment for many people, especially the youth.

The minister said he has been receiving many cases of theft where Chinese are reporting that local employees are stealing from them.

"Even if you are not happy at work, you should not promote theft at workplace. Don't show them poor attitude and let's behave well towards each other," he said.

He also advised the Chinese investors to have conducive terms to the local employees and should always treat locals as human beings.

"Many Chinese companies have machines which our people do not even know how to operate. We should have industrial trainings where local employees learn how to use these machines. And for those machines whose instructions are in Chinese, we encourage the Chinese to have instructions in English such that our people can get to know how to operate them," Mr Kibuule said.

After numerous negotiations, the minister said the Chinese have agreed to put workers on insurance as a way of catering for those who get accidents at work. He said Chinese investors in Uganda should be involved in manufacturing but not doing retail businesses.

The general manager Tiang Tang, Mr Michael Wang, said: "We used to have issues with our workers when we had just started but following numerous engagements, we are now working in a friendly environment. This has seen our employees producing high quality products."

The firm awarded outstanding employees with TV sets, mattresses and smartphones.