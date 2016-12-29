Uganda: Paralysed Man Wants to Meet Bank of Uganda Governor

On dirty and tattered beddings, lies a 42-year-old man, covered under a threadbare multicoloured blanket.

His wasted body only takes up a quarter of the thin mattress in a dimly lit room where flies buzz on and above his body and around his eyes where there are visible tear marks.

For 17 years Faisal Ssendegeya has been confined to this life with occasional mental disabilities and permanent paralysis.

His mother, Jamila Nabulya been cleaning and bathing the deformed Ssendegeya since he was knocked by a speeding car.

How it started

On February 18, 1999, Ssendegeya left the swamp in Buvuunya village, Najjembe Sub-county in Buikwe District where he had spent the entire day making clay bricks.

A year before, Ssendegeya had become the only breadwinner for his family having lost his father.

He paid school fees for his five siblings and had the responsibility of providing for his girlfriend, who was then pregnant.

On the fateful day, he had felt like watching a movie at a cinema in Nakibizi that lies across the ever busy Jinja highway.

Together with a friend, James Habifuna, 16, Ssendegeya rode to the cinema where he had pledged to pay the entrance fees for himself and the friend.

"James [Habifuna] did not have the Shs200 entrance fee," he says, narrating how they rode to the cinema hall before watching a Jackie Chan film that ended at about 7.15pm.

On the way back the bicycle on which the two were riding was hit by a speeding car around Mabira Forest. The car with registration plates, UDB 709, Ssendegeya claims belonged to Bank of Uganda and its driver, Peter Ndabatele, never stopped at the scene but instead drove to Lugazi Police Station.

"I felt like I was in a dream," Ssendegeya says, adding that he slid into a coma for three months.

His friend sustained a deep cut in the abdomen and the duo were rushed to Kawolo Hospital and later referred to Mulago Hospital for proper treatment. Habifuna, who showed signs of more stability, died a day after the accident on February 20, 1999.

"When my son did not return that night, I assumed he had slept at the site (kiln)," Nabulya narrates, "however, when he did not return the next day, I went out and looked for him and a man told me he could be one of the victims of an accident the previous day."

Nabulya's fear was confirmed by market vendors at Lugalambo market. Strangely, in 1980 Nabulya had been knocked by a car around the same area. "I boarded a taxi to Kawolo Hospital but they had been transferred to Mulago Hospital," she narrates.

Gaining consciousness

On May 30, 1999 Ssendegeya regained consciousness but it was long before he could speak again. His spinal cord had been damaged facing the fear of never walking again. He was hospitalised for six months until the family run out of money.

“We did not have the Shs120,000 needed for a CT Scan. We only returned to the hospital once, to have his bedsores treated. I visited many traditional bonesetters hoping they would make him walk again,” she says.

Frustrated, the family in 2000 sought redress from court which ordered BoU to pay Shs7m as compensation. But the money was not enough to treat Ssendegeya who at the time was going through bouts of depression resulting from the sickness and the elopement of his pregnant girlfriend.

“I never saw her again. The child must be 17 years old now. If it is a girl, she probably has her own child,” says Nabulya.

Getting weak

Nabulya is now 58 years and she is now finding it hard to look after her gangly son who is deformed and unable to move. “I used to make bricks and sell chapattis to sustain my family but now it is becoming hard. I fear what will become of my son when I die,” she says.

“My son needs a new mattress, blankets, cloths and bedsheets. If he had a wheelchair, I would wheel him to the verandah so that he can enjoy some days outside the house,” she says.

In an interview recently, Ssendegeya expressed desire to meet the BoU governor, if only to tell him how he has suffered for more than 17 years. “No one comes to visit or help me anymore,” he says, adding, “I do not know why.”

At the time of Ssendegeya’s accident, Charles Kikonyogo, who died in 2001, was the BoU governor.

But this has not deterred the now paralysed Ssendegeya to seek a meeting with the current governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Lugalambo: A known blackspot

Lugalambo Market stands at a T junction, making it one of the five blackspots on the Jinja Highway.

On both sides of the road, there are sugar plantations and according to market vendors, during the cane season, much of the road’s view is blocked by the canes that stand on both sides of the road. Heavy trucks loaded with cane, rake up a cloud of thick dust adding to poor visibility, which makes the place a common spot for accidents.