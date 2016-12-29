Kampala — The Inspector of General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has not implemented President Museveni's directive to release innocent Kasese attack suspects, insisting that security agencies have evidence linking all the suspects to the conflict.

Gen Kayihura, while addressing journalists on Wednesday at police headquarters, said security agencies screened the suspects before they compiled a list of those currently being tried at Jinja Chief Magistrate's Court on counts of treason, murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery.

"First of all, I am not aware about the directive. I also heard about it through the media. I don't think that is true because there is evidence linking all the suspects to the conflict," Gen Kayihura said on Wednesday.

Ms Christine Muhindo, the special presidential advisor on Rwenzori and Mr Thembo Mugamba, the Rwenzururu kingdom finance minister, last week said President Museveni had directed security agencies to screen the suspects so that innocent ones could be immediately released.

Ms Muhindo and Mr Mugamba constitute the six-member committee appointed by President Museveni to engage Rwenzori communities purposely to restore harmony in the region.

Gen Kayihura said he has no doubt that all the Kasese attack suspects had a hand in the clashes that left 116 people dead, including 16 police officers. "The suspects we have in custody are there because there is evidence linking them to the conflict.

But we cannot deny that some might be dropped especially if there is no substantive evidence pinning them because investigations are still going on," he said.

Pointer

Blame. The police chief who was addressing the media for the first time since the November 26 and 27 Kasese conflict faulted the royal guards for attacking military and police personnel.

Police praised. Gen Kayihura applauded the police and army for enhancing peace in Kasese and the Rwenzori region.

He also praised crime preventers and civilians who are working with security agencies to ensure peace prevails

Still under seige. Gen Kayihura said Rwenzururu palace is still under the control of security agencies since it is regarded as a scene of crime.

He said there is a lot of evidence that is still being collected from the palace by the investigators, to be used in the ongoing trial of the suspects.

Report out soon. The committee started their work on Boxing Day and has so far engaged clan leaders and security heads in the region. They are expected to finalise their report in six months' time.