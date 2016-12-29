Jinja — Jinja High Court has set January 9 to hear the bail application for jailed Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere who is facing charges ranging from treason, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, to malicious damage to property.

The Omusinga is seeking release from prison, pending the hearing of the charges slapped against him after the November 27 raid of his palace in Kasese town. The bail application is set to be heard by Jinja High Court Resident Judge Eva Luswata.

In his application before Court, the king, lists 10 grounds to support his bail application. He states that constitutionally, he is presumed innocent and that he intends not to plead guilty to all the charges which he says he strongly believes are false, fabricated and intended to embarrass the institution of his kingdom which he symbolises.

The other grounds that the king raises in support of his release include having substantial sureties to stand for him, has fixed places of abode at Muyenga Cell, Nyakabingo II in Kasese and in Makindye, Kampala.

He also states that applying for bail is his constitutional right, has exceptional circumstances, won't abscond trial and that he does not intend to interfere with investigations.

The grounds

Recounting: In his affidavit the king recounts how he was arrested on November 27 in his Buhikira palace in a joint operation carried out by the UPDF and the police.

Massacre: The Omusinga says his subjects were blatantly, ruthlessly and callously massacred after stripping them naked, their hands tied behind and executed including women, children and palace domestic workers.